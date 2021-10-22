MANILA — K Brosas and Elisse Joson portray a mother and daughter at odds as they navigate a drastic change in their lives, in the family drama film “Will You Marry?”.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The film centers on Honey (Brosas), a single mother who finds love anew in a man from Denmark, through an online dating service.

Despite her children’s disapproval, Honey flies to Denmark to meet Fritz (Paul Lyderer) — with her daughter Sweet (Joson) in tow.

Wary of her mother’s boyfriend, Sweet connives with her siblings to sabotage Honey’s relationship, leading to old wounds being reopened.

“Sana mapanood niyo ‘to. Maiba lang,” Brosas said on Instagram. “Medyo comedy, medyo drama, medyo love story, medyo mystery keme... Pero para ‘to sa lahat, lalo na sa buong pamilya. Pero mas lalo na sa mga ina, single parents, mga-ka edad ko na may chance pa pala umibig, etc. Ayaw ko na kwento. Basta sana mapanood niyo… soon!”

Joining Brosas and Joson in the cast are Alwyn Uytingco, Pio Balbuena, and Hannah Ledesma, with the special participation of Anjo Yllana.

“Will You Marry?” was directed by Veronica Velosca, who co-wrote the script with Aileen Jessop and Jinky Laurel. Erwin Blanco executive-produced and conceptualized the story.

The film will be available to stream starting October 22 via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV, and Cignal PPV.