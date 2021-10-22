Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- The pre-wedding film of celebrity couple Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana is finally out.

Shot by Bob Nicolas, the video starts by showing Rodriguez and Abellana as artist and muse, respectively.

But instead of the finished sketch, the film shows the couple's sweet moments in an animated drawing effect.

Going back to reality, Rodriguez and Abellana are then seen frolicking in the garden until the final seconds of the 3-minute clip.

Re-posting their pre-wedding film on Instagram, Rodriguez praised Nicolas for "capturing our essence so succinctly."

"If only what was in my mind could come to life, it would be this video!" he said.

"This video depicts my literal musings with my real-life muse," added Rodriguez, who is also known as a visual artist.

Abellana and Rodriguez, who started out as an on-screen love team, have been together since 2014 and got engaged in March.

They have yet to reveal the date of their wedding.