MANILA — No Rome, the London-based Filipino indie artist who collaborated with The 1975, released on Friday his latest single, which he produced while on lockdown in the Philippines.

The track, “When She Comes Around,” was recorded in No Rome’s apartment in Manila, when the coronavirus lockdown prevented him from returning to the UK.

“I made this song after watching the Bjork live version of her album ‘Vespertine,’ and I wanted to make a song that was heavy on the strings. But after days on working on it, I eventually brought it to a more guitar-driven song,” he said.

“I sent this song to BJ,” No Rome added, referring to BJ Burton, the music producer who has worked with the likes of Kanye West and Bon Iver. “He came back with something much more than I expected, with more textures and stronger bass sounds and just better structure really and we just went crazy on it.”

The song, an “anthem of the shy and the lovelorn,” was launched midnight Friday with a music video filmed in Manila and directed by Paco Raterta.

“When She Comes Around” is part of No Rome’s upcoming debut album under UK’s Dirty Hits, “It’s All Smiles,” scheduled for release on December 3.

Aside from Burton, No Rome collaborated with The 1975’s George Daniel on the album, which he described as “shoegaze R&B.”

“It’s All Smiles” consists of other tracks about No Rome returning to his roots, he said, both in terms of location and influences.