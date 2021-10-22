Lana Del Ray releases 8th studio album 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Ray's "Blue Banisters" album cover.

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray has launched her latest studio album, "Blue Banisters," which is available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

This is her eighth studio album after the release of "Chemtrails over the Country Club" last March.

Prior to the album's release, Del Ray has released the tracks "Wildflower Wildfire," "Blue Banisters," "Text Book," and "Arcadia."

On Wednesday, she released a visual for the title track.

Here is the list of tracks for the "Blue Banisters" album:

1. Text Book

2. Blue Banisters

3. Arcadia

4. Interlude - The Trio

5. Black Bathing Suit

6. If You Lie Down With Me

7. Beautiful

8. Violets for Roses

9. Dealer

10. Thunder

11. Wildflower Wildfire

12. Nectar of the Gods

13. Living Legend

14. Cherry Blossom

15. Sweet Carolina

Lana Del Ray so far has 8 studio albums: "Lana Del Ray," "Born To Die," "Ultraviolence," "Honeymoon," "Lust for Life," "Norman F**king Rockwell," "Chemtrails over the Country Club," and "Blue Banisters".

She has won two Brit Awards for International Breakthrough Act in 2012 and International Female Solo Artist in 2013.