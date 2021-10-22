Photo from Universal Music Group Philippines

Fil-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has added her track ‘traitor’ to the list of music videos on her official YouTube channel on Thursday (Manila time) -- the fifth from her debut album "SOUR."

Rodrigo's latest music video follows her with a group of friends "through a youthful and dreamy suburban night.”

In the music video, perspectives shift from the past to the present as it tackles heartbreak from a former lover.

Universal Music Group (UMG) Philippines said in a statement that “traitor” now has more than 991 million global streams and debuted at 9th place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rodrigo’s album "SOUR" caught the attention of new supporters with its angst-filled and heartbreak tracks. This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

Her album also reveals the tremendous power of her raw self-expression, poetic specificity, and talent at illustrating complex emotions in high-impact pop songs.

