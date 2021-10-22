In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021 US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. A woman has died after being shot during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin, US law enforcement officers said October 21, 2021. "Two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," the sheriff in Santa Fe, New Mexico said in a statement. Angela Weiss, Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES - US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US law enforcement officers said Thursday.

The incident happened on the set of "Rust" in the southwestern US state, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western. No charges have been filed over the incident, which is being investigated.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement, with Hutchins succumbing to her wounds.

amz/md

© Agence France-Presse