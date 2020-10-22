'Matagal kitang hinintay': Kris Aquino tells Herbert Bautista not to rewrite history

MANILA -- Kris Aquino once again stunned her fans and followers as she rebuffed Herbert Bautista on social media, saying he did not fight for her.

It started when Aquino reacted to a comment of a fan of her and Bautista. "'Yung tatay nyo hindi ako pinaglaban," she wrote.

Bautista, however, responded to Aquino by simply asking: "Anong hindi?"

After reading his post, Aquino lambasted the former Quezon City mayor, asking him not to "rewrite history."

"Please don’t REWRITE history. You didn’t when it mattered. This isn’t the venue to debate the past, i thought we already did that far too many times?" Aquino wrote.

She added: "Tanong lang -- bakit 'pag nararamdaman mong dinededma ka na, bakit kailangan magparamdam ka? 'Di ba napaka-selfish na attitude nun?"

"MATAGAL kitang hinintay pero PINAGOD mo ang buong pagkatao ko kaya for me you are already a closed chapter."

Last year, Aquino did not beat around the bush when one of her social media followers asked her if she still loves a certain “mayor,” saying it is up to the former TV host to interpret who she’s referring to.

In the past, Aquino has been romantically linked to Bautista and also then Paranaque Mayor Joey Marquez.

Giving a straightforward answer, Aquino said there is only one “mayor” who actually left footprints in her heart.

“Mayor Herbert falls in the category of LOVING THE IDEA OF ALL THAT COULD HAVE BEEN,” she wrote on Facebook.

Aquino also said that had they become a couple, she is certain that they would have already broken up by now.

“He is too set in his ways, as I am in mine... and between the two of us, sa sobrang excess baggage, the airplane could never have taken off,” she explained.

Back in 2014, Aquino revealed that Bautista had asked for her hand in marriage when she opened up about their short-lived romance.

Prior to Bautista, Aquino was married to PBA star James Yap although their marriage was eventually nullified.

