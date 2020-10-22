Mark Herras excited to welcome his baby boy with fiancée Nicole Donesa

MANILA -- Actor Mark Herras shared his excitement over the arrival of his baby with his fiancée Nicole Donesa.

He shared a series of Instagram posts showing the baby bump of Donesa.

Herras was also featured in the maternity shoot taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Ramdam mo kung gaano na kami ka excited ng mommy mo. See you in 3 months," Herras wrote in the caption of one of his posts.

It was last September when Herras and Donesa revealed in their vlog that they are expecting their first child together.

"We are happy, we are proud and we are excited to tell you guys (Nicole) is pregnant," Herras said in the video. "Pero hindi 'yon ang reason kung bakit kami magpapakasal, okay? Nililinaw ko lang sa mga mamba-bash diyan."

Donesa also explained why they delayed the announcement of their pregnancy.

"It's nice thing to keep private muna especially during the very sensitive stages sa akin. First trimester for me was so hard. Both of us actually, (it) was really hard," she said.

Herras announced his engagement with Donesa, a former beauty queen, in June. They first met on the set of the series "Bihag," which ran from April to August 2019.

This will be Herras's second child, as he already has a daughter, Ada, from a previous relationship.