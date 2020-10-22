LOOK: Nadine Lustre celebrates birthday in advance in Batangas

MANILA – Nadine Lustre is turning a year older by the end of the month and she is down for celebrating it in advance.

As seen in her Instagram page, the Kapamilya actress spent some quality time with her friends at The Farm in San Benito, Batangas for her special day.

One of the photos she shared shows her looking stunning in a green two-piece swimsuit. But what caught the netizens’ attention was her butterfly wings.

Just last week, Lustre made headlines when she dropped her new single “Wildest Dreams.”

The track was composed by Lustre, with Bret Jackson and Haissam Morton; and produced by Isagani Palabyab, Jackson, Kahlik Ho Atienza, with arrangement by her former boyfriend James Reid.

“I feel so f blessed right now,” Lustre wrote on Instagram on Thursday, thanking the creative team behind the single.

Addressing her fans, Lustre added: “Also wanna thank you all for the immense love and support... today was v v special.”

“Wildest Dreams” comes ahead of Lustre’s album, which will be released under Careless Music, Reid’s record label.