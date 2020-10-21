‘I Can See Your Voice’ returning Oct. 24 with fresh episodes

MANILA — Here’s something both fresh and familiar to look forward to on weekends.

“I Can See Your Voice,” the mystery music game show, is returning on air on Saturdays and Sundays starting October 24.

Luis Manzano is back as host, with Angeline Quinto, Andrew E, KaladKaren, Long Mejia, Eric Nicolas, and Negi as the resident “Sinvestigators.”

As in the original US format, “I Can See Your Voice” sees a guest artist guess which among the six “See-cret Songers” is the actual singer, without hearing them actually sing until the end.

“I Can See Your Voice” ran for two seasons starting September 2017. Its second season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent free TV broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN.

Its fresh season will be available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).