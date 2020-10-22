‘How 1920s’: Angel Locsin backs Liza Soberano after Parlade’s ‘warning’

Angel Locsin meets Liza Soberano backstage during the 2017 ABS-CBN Christmas concert. At the time, Soberano had just been named Locsin’s successor as Darna in Star Cinema’s big-screen project, until she was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons. Instagram: @micodelrosario1

MANILA — Angel Locsin expressed support for Liza Soberano on Thursday after the latter was publicly “warned” by a military official over her participation in a Gabriela Youth webinar about children and women’s welfare.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., an official of the government’s National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, told Soberano to “abdicate that group.”

“If you don’t, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira @ELLA, former Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela Youth of UP, Manila and defender of women’s rights, even against sexual predators amongst her comrades in the NPA unit she joined which is clearly stated in her handwritten letter addressed to a certain @EMIL,” Parlade claimed.

Parlade, in his Facebook post, issued the same allegation to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has similarly been outspoken on political issues.

“The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don’t follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this,” he alleged.

Parlade was referring to Locsin and her sister. Neri Colmenares, the former Bayan Muna representative and human rights lawyer, is a relative of the siblings.

In an Instagram Stories update, Locsin shared a screenshot of a report about Parlade’s remarks, specifically showing his statement pertaining to Soberano.

“A man calling out a woman on how she should advocate women’s rights. How 1920’s,” Locsin wrote.

Soberano, who at one point was to succeed Locsin as the iconic superhero Darna on the big screen, has time and again identified the actress as one of her idols.

During her Gabriela Youth speech, Soberano credited Locsin as an inspiration for spurring her to action, and to use her “voice for the voiceless.”

Prior to the controversial red-tagging of Soberano, Locsin, an internationally recognized philanthropist, faced similar attacks due to her activism and critical statements against the government.