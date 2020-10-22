Gal Gadot celebrates Wonder Woman Day

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot took to social media to celebrate Wonder Woman Day.

Using her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Gal honored the 79th anniversary of Wonder Woman's debut appearance in the pages of All Star Comics #8 on October 21, 1941.

In her social media posts, Gal shared a clip showing her wearing the Wonder Woman bracers as she asked her fans and followers to gear up for the special day.

"Gear up for #WonderWomanDay," Gal wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Oh, hey! Let's start this day of wonder," Gal said in the clip.

The Israeli actress first portrayed the DC's superhero Wonder Woman in 2017.

Last August, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official main trailer of the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” where Wonder Woman finally faces off with Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

It also shows more scenes between Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who seemingly perished during her fight with Ares during World War I.

“We’ve been so dedicated to bringing you another amazing chapter of Wonder Woman’s story. It’s bigger, grander, with every detail perfected,” said Gadot on Instagram.

“We busted our butts off for this film and we want to thank you, the fans, for your patience. And we can’t wait to share it all with you in theaters. Until then, enjoy the second trailer,” she added.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is expected to hit theaters on December 25.