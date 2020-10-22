Bro. Eddie tells Regine, Ogie: 'Thank the Lord who is real owner of A2Z'

MANILA – Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid thanked evangelical leader Eddie Villanueva for allowing ABS-CBN to make a free TV comeback via the Zoe Broadcasting Network which he founded.

During a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, Velasquez and Alcasid expressed how elated they are to finally do a live show again.

“We had a great show. It felt like 'yung mga out of the country natin, it felt like that. I was nervous and excited,” Velasquez said.

The Oct. 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” marked the first time the variety show aired live from the studio since ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network for its free TV return via A2Z channel.

“I just want to say thank you to Bro. Eddie for allowing us to be on Channel 11 A2Z. Hindi niyo po alam kung gaano kami kasaya lahat. It was my first time to see Tita Cory (Vidanes) smiling again. I haven’t seen her [smile in a long time],” she said.

The couple’s message of thanks reached Villanueva and he only had good words in return for Velasquez and Alcasid.

In a screenshot posted on Facebook by Heidy Landrito, who works at Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide, Villanueva said: “Please tell Sis Regine and Bro Alcasid just thank the LORD who is the real owner of A2Z Channel 11 and who loves all human beings that’s why HE demonstrated HIS LOVE for all of us that when we’re still sinners CHRIST JESUS died for us!”

“Mabuhay kayong lahat na nagbibigay ng saya at galak sa mga mamamayang Pilipino!! God bless you more and God bless the Philippines,” he added.

The new A2Z Channel 11 is on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV operators like Sky Cable.

The free-TV comeback of ABS-CBN came five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May due to the expiration of its franchise. The House of Representatives subsequently denied its franchise application in July.

Even with the partnership with Zoe, ABS-CBN shows will continue to be seen on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel, online via iWant TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and globally through our cable TV and satellite partners.