‘A sonic adventure’: Nadine Lustre’s album to be released with full visuals

MANILA — Nadine Lustre’s upcoming album, “Wildest Dreams,” will have complete visuals upon its release, producer Careless Music announced on Tuesday.

“Wildest Dreams,” also the title of the recently released lead single, will be released as a “visual album” on October 31, 9 p.m.

A teaser of the album showed Lustre in various locations with different thematic styles, hinting that each track will have an accompanying music video.

“Wildest Dreams is a sonic adventure into the mind and heart of Nadine’s artistry,” Careless Music said. “Drawing from personal experiences we hear and feel true reflection throughout this album.”

Lustre and Careless Music founder James Reid previously said the album focuses “mainly on empowerment and self-love.”

“A lot of people message me and kind of look up to me when it comes to empowerment or being strong and fearless,” Lustre said, when asked why she opted for a message album. “This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music.”