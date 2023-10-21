Screengrab from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes finally debuted on the noontime game show “It’s Your Lucky Day” while the "Star for All Seasons," Vilma Santos-Recto, doubled the fun in the program Saturday.

Brillantes and Santos brightened the noontime show as they appeared together on stage as “It’s Your Lucky Day” marked its first week of airing.

Both stars turned emotional during their opening spiels, as they recalled the people that made them feel lucky and their appreciation for the hosts of the show.

According to Brillantes, whose fans have been eagerly waiting for her appearance, she has been raring to join the program since its pilot episode and is grateful that it finally happened.

“Syempre na makasama po kayong lahat at excited ako, kasi this is a new opportunity for me na ma-experience ko mag-host ako. Mache-check ko na siya sa bucket list at kayo pa po kasama ko. Lagi ko po kayong pinapanood,” the “Senior High” lead star said.

Later on, Santos-Recto was introduced by no less than her son Luis Manzano – this where the veteran actress got teary-eyed.

The Star for All Seasons gave a heartfelt commendation to the hosts and staff of “It’s Your Lucky Day” for being selfless when they accepted the show that will only last for 12 days.

She said that their acts showed how much they wanted to continue the entertainment for the Filipino audience as “It’s Showtime!” is serving its 12-day suspension.

“I’d like to commend all of you, of course anak (Luis), at lahat-lahat kayo na nasa ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ family. I’d like to commend them kasi sa ating mga artista, akala nyo po ba madali po yung sabihin na, ‘we’re offering you pero 12 days lang na show.’ Hindi ho madali yun pero itong ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ tinanggap nila dahil hindi sila selfish,” she explained.

“Twelve days kasi ipapasok lang sila dahil alam naman natin yung mga kaganapan. Pero selfless dila kasi gusto ituloy pa rin yung entertainment at yung pupwedeng swerteng ibigay pa sa mga tao.”

She, then, faced the hosts of the show and gave them a bow – to the surprise of the young stars on stage.

Meanwhile, Brillantes also became emotional when she opened up about her sister and grandparents who took good care of her.

The actress revealed that it was her older sister that acted like her mother and father during tough times.

“Kasi alam nyo minsan ang daming problem sa mundo, tapos minsan ang dami mong kaaway, minsan kapamilya mo, pero yung ate ko siya yung parang naging rock ko. Siya yung kumupleto ng lahat. Naging nanay ko siya, naging tatay ko siya kahit hindi niya dapat dinala yun. Kasi bagets pa yung ate ko pero dinala niya yun,” she shared.

Joining the two stars of different generations were Manzano, Shaina Magdayao, Jennica Garcia, Petite, Divine Tetay, and Bianca Umali.