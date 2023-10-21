Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Coco Martin, Mark Lapid visit Bureau of Corrections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2023 03:15 PM

Photo from Bureau of Corrections
Photo from Bureau of Corrections

MANILA – “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” lead actor Coco Martin paid a courtesy visit to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) earlier this week.

In a Facebook post of BuCor, Martin and actor Mark Lapid met with the director general of the agency, Gregorio Catapang Jr, amid the ongoing airing of the primetime series that features scenes inside a prison. 

Martin and Lapid were accompanied by ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes alongside Atty. Arnel Ordas, Leodivico Bungubung Jr. and Lea Calmarin. 

According to the post, the meeting appeared to become a reunion with BuCor officials and Lapid, as he was a former Governor of Pampanga. Catapang was once stationed in the town of Porac back when he was still active in the military. 

Batang Quiapo lead actor Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, and ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes visit Bureau of Corrections. Photo from BuCor

Martin and “Batang Quiapo” management also visited to take a glimpse of the Maximum Security Compound to have a realistic perspective of the prison system and facility. 

BuCor said their visitor observed the vast area and the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) in action through the view deck of the NHQ Admin Building. 

The PDL also got the chance to see Martin and Lapid as the two Kapamilya actors waved and smiled at them. 

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, and TV5. It is also available on iWanTFC and TFC.


