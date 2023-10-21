Baron not removed from 'Senior High', says talent agency

MANILA – ALV Talents Circuit debunked speculations that their talent Baron Geisler has been removed from the ABS-CBN series “Senior High” due to allegedly delinquent behavior.

Arnold Vegafria, president of the talent agency managing the veteran actor, described the reports as “misleading.”

According to Vegafria, Geisler got a green light from the production team of the TV series to have a break so he can focus on his two upcoming films.

“Baron has been given clearance by the show’s producer to take a temporary break for him to focus on two movie projects (one local, one international), after which he will resume his taping for ‘Senior High,’” the statement said.

Vegafria also assured the public that he personally saw the changes in Geisler’s behavior since his bad reputation several years ago.

“I had the privilege of having a heart to heart talk with Baron recently and saw for myself how much he has reformed since his ‘bad boy’ days some years back,” he continued.

He said Geisler’s talent, paired with his inspiring recovery story, made Vegafria and his agency to take him back under their management.

“He remains the same talented, world-class and award-winning actor that we all know, and because of his inspiring story of redemption, I believe that he deserves a second chance — that’s why I didn’t hesitate to take him back under my management,” Vegafria said.

“I just hope that we can put an end to all these baseless allegations and refrain from making any unfair judgment until we validate the truth.”

Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO