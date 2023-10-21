Krystal Mejes. Photo from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- After winning Best Actress honors at the Paris Film Awards, Star Magic freshie Krystal Mejes is looking forward to more projects.

Mejes, 15, got the nod for her performance in the short film "Matapang," where she took on the role of Mary Ann, a daughter of sex worker (Alessandra de Rossi), searching for her real father.

Mejes says "Matapang" is in the process of being made into a full-length film, while she is in line for a new project.

"Next year, you have something to look forward to," she teased.

A fan of old Filipino films, Mejes says dreams of working with Vilma Santos.

"Ang dami po, mostly mga veteran actors kasi mahilig talaga ako manood ng mga old films ‘saka because I grew up in a traditional Filipino household na alam mong pinapanood si FPJ, gano’n. So siguro po it would be Ms. Vilma Santos," she shared.

The young actress is thankful for the foundation, training, and support ABS-CBN had given her in her career.

"ABS-CBN has always been there for me, kahit ano'ng gawin ko in my life they're always alongside me, they're always behind me and I just feel very, very, grateful," Mejes explained.

"My heart is overflowing with joy and gratitude to be just so blessed to have people supporting me, loving me, trusting me, especially with this big recognition, of course. I can't explain it, my heart is just so happy to have them in my life, I just feel so blessed and grateful," she added.

Mejes hopes her triumph will open more for Filipino talents.

"It is a way of opening Philippine cinema again. This gives us all the recognition para in the future we also get incorporation with other countries about films and stuff about how we should be as an actor," she said.



RELATED VIDEO