Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan in ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Star Cinema released on Friday the teaser of “An Inconvenient Love” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan as strangers who agree to have a contractual relationship.

In the minute-long teaser, Mariano’s character Ayef is shown on her daily commute. Crossing a footbridge, she then encounters Pangilinan’s Manny, who gets one side of her earphones apparently to also listen to the music.

Featured in the teaser is the recently released ballad from BINI, “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” written by Nica del Rosario.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” follows Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Filmmaker Petersen Vargas, who is directing Mariano and Pangilinan for the first time in “An Inconvenient Love,” earlier said that the characters are unlike any of their previous roles in “He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind.”

“These characters that we’re going to watch in this film, I’ve never seen them in that light. Here, we’re trying to ground DonBelle in something more immediate and raw. Parang these are people that you know in real life. These are people that you see on the daily commute or have been friends with in college. I feel like because we’re grounding them in this way, parang nag-iiba ‘yung dimension nung love story and nung kilig,” he explained.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of “An Inconvenient Love” are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

Scheduled for a November 23 release, “An Inconvenient Love” will usher in Star Cinema’s return to theaters nationwide.

