Netflix now has Filipino language option

MANILA -- Netflix users now have the option to switch the language of the streaming platform's user interface (UI) to Filipino.

In a statement released Friday, Netflix said Filipino is now available as a language option not only to users in the Philippines, but also to subscribers in other parts of the globe.

"We are very happy that our Filipino members will now have the option to enjoy their favorite Netflix content from all over the world with Filipino subtitles and dubbing, should they prefer to watch as such," said Malobika Banerji, Netflix content director for Southeast Asia.

Netflix's Filipino UI feature is available across all devices and in all aspects of the user experience such as member sign-up, search function, and payment options.

Users can switch their profile to Filipino from the language option in the "manage profiles" section.

