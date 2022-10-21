Nash Aguas, Mika Dela Cruz mark 4th anniversary

MANILA -- Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz marked their fourth anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram on Thursday night, Aguas shared her sweet message for his girlfriend as he uploaded a photo of Dela Cruz.

"Happy 4th My Love! I’m proud of us. I’m proud of you. I love you," Aguas wrote on his post.

In a previous interview, Aguas said they became a couple on October 20, 2018 after he pursued the actress for a year. Dela Cruz is also Aguas's childhood crush.

The two were once part of the now-defunct kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

Aguas was part of the ABS-CBN series "A Soldier's Heart." He also reappeared in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" which ended its run last August.

