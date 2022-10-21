LOOK: Jessy Mendiola glows in maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola turned to social media to share a photo from her maternity shoot.

Mendiola, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Luis Manzano, flaunted her baby bump in her maternity shoot taken by Pat Dy.

Behind-the-scenes footage from her maternity shoot was also included in her October 20 vlog.

A photo from the maternity shoot was also shared by Manzano.

Just recently, the celebrity couple held a baby shower for the arrival of their baby girl, whom they’ve nicknamed “Peanut.”

Mendiola is now on her third trimester.

Mendiola and Manzano, who got married in February 2021, revealed being expectant parents in August this year.

