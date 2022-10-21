LOOK: Dani Barretto celebrates 29th birthday



MANILA -- Dani Barretto celebrated her 29th birthday with her family and friends at a Makati bar.

On Instagram, Dani shared photos from her birthday party at OTO in Poblacion, Makati taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Cheers to 29! Thanks for celebrating with me!!" Barretto captioned her post.

Spotted in the event were her siblings Julia, Claudia and Leon, as well as mother Marjorie Barretto.

Meanwhile, Marjorie took to Instagram to shared her birthday message for her eldest child.

"Happy 29th birthday to my first baby… Dani. My daughter that I had to grow up with, fight with, level with, make up with, the child I had to surrender and trust that she can make it on her own without me. And in the past years you have continued to surprise me with how much you have grown, and learned from life. Your wisdom and your hard working character is what I admire most in you. You have made a good life for yourself, and there is no better reward for a parent than to see this happening to you now. I love you, Dan. As I loved you first, my first born. When you came into my life at 19 yrs old, I already knew i was destined to be a Mom forever, a role I take with pride. We love you! God bless your new year ahead," she wrote.

Dani also received birthday greeting from her sister Julia.

"Selfless, forgiving and understanding. Happy happy birthday Dan. I hope this year you give yourself a little bit more, pat yourself on the back a little bit more. You deserve it and more," Julia wrote.

