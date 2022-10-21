FDCP urges funding, support to improve quality of PH content

MANILA -- The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Friday stressed that upgrading the quality of Filipino content is key to regaining pride in the local film industry.

"It is high time to boost and improve the quality of our local productions by getting tangible support from our government. We need strong funding and subsidies to produce world-class content, enhanced laws that would further protect local productions, and even reinforcement of film curricula in the early stages of academic learning," FDCP chairperson and CEO Tirso Cruz III said in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News reporter Mario Dumaual.

Cruz's statement came after Senator Jinggoy Estrada admitted that banning foreign shows crossed his mind due to its effects on Filipino viewers during the budget deliberation of Film Development Council of the Philippines.



"Kapag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung artistang Pilipino... Kaya minsan, pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner," Estrada said Tuesday.

Estrada's comment immediately drew flak on social media.

A day later, Estrada clarified his initial statement, explaining that it only stemmed from his frustration seeing how Filipinos allowed “our own to deteriorate” because of lack of support.

He also said he simply wishes that Filipinos have the same "zealousness" in patronizing homegrown talents.

"South Korea’s phenomenal success is rooted in their love of country. It is high time that we follow their example and do the same for our own entertainment industry that is at best, barely surviving," he said.

"The Philippine film industry has been facing serious challenges for many years, especially amidst the effects of pandemic. While we understand the deep sentiments of Senator Jinggoy Estrada in his desire to protect the Filipino film workers, there are various proactive solutions to help strengthen the entertainment sector," Cruz said in his statement.

Cruz recently attended the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and has met with the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), which he said "opened exciting opportunities."

"The offer of help in developing our film industry and future collaborations are badly needed and most welcome. There is so much to learn and we look forward to a bright path ahead for all of us," Cruz said.

