'Deleter' unveils official poster after MMFF selection

MANILA — Acclaimed filmmaker Mikhail Red unveiled on Thursday the official poster of “Deleter,” starring Nadine Lustre, following the announcement of its selection in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

My 8th film and first entry to MMFF! Support local cinema! See you in December! Poster design by Paul Villariba #deleter #horror #MMFF2022 @VIVA_Films pic.twitter.com/tJcTPTVk9F — Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) October 20, 2022

“My 8th film and first entry to MMFF! Support local cinema! See you in December!” Red said in his social media posts showing the poster.

Designed by Paul Villariba, the poster sees lead star Lustre looking upwards in horror, with half her face glitched with a ghoulish figure, hinting at the film’s story.

In “Deleter,” the Gawad Urian best actress portrays Lyra, described as an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The “techno-horror” aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past,” Red previously explained.

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films which I’m a fan of,” Lustre earlier told ABS-CBN News. “‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited. I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

The film, which also stars Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, marks Lustre’s return to the MMFF after “Beauty and the Bestie” in 2015.

Lustre’s co-stars in that comedy flick — Vice Ganda and Coco Martin — are also joining the 2022 MMFF with their respective entries “Partners In Crime” and “Labyu with an Accent.”

