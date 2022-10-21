Calum Scott's Manila 'homecoming show' a smash

If the Japan stop of his concert tour was a new and nervous (at the start) experience for Calum Scott, Manila was a safe zone. Like a second home, Rick Olivares writes. Rick Olivares

During a break during the sound check for his October 20 show the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, English singer Calum Scott sat down to reflect on the last few days that has taken him to his current Asian tour.

Two nights before his Manila show, Scott and his six-piece band kicked off the late-2022 “Bridges Tour” – named after his recently released second album – in Tokyo. It was a show that the former “Britain’s Got Talent” breakout star admitted where he felt nervous.

“Before my arrival in Japan, I had never set foot in that country before,” he said. “To have a sold out show is incredible. I was told that Japanese people are very polite and that I shouldn’t feel bad or nervous that they remain quiet after they applaud.”

It wasn’t lost on Scott that Japan’s suicide rates increased during the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus.

When the 34-year old Yorkshire native sang his lead-off single from his second album, “Bridges,” he made sure to communicate its meaning.

“I told the promoters (for his Asian tour) that I wanted to talk to the audience about suicide,” bared Scott. “Even if English isn’t their first language, even if people didn’t understand, there would be others in the audience who will relate to its message or know someone going through trying times. We don’t talk to each other enough. We suppress things and when we do, it gets darker. And you will see me tonight talk to the Filipino audience about it.”

It wasn’t just about taking one’s life. Scott also spoke deeply about coming out as a gay person and how liberating it was for him.

“These things need to be put on the table and no one should be ashamed or apologetic about these concerns,” he enunciated prior to the show.

If Japan was a new and nervous (at the start) experience for Scott, Manila was a safe zone. Like a second home.

New Zealand native and folk pop singer Mitch James set the table for the memorable night with an incandescent acoustic performance.

“I have felt the love here and I feel warm and happy here having been in this country multiple times before. It is truly wonderful that Ovation Productions has brought me back to share my new music that I hope will connect with old and new audiences,” James said.

The new music is from his new album, “Bridges,” that has spawned one hit after another from “Biblical” to “Rise” to “If You Ever Change Your Mind” to “Heaven” and the powerful “Boys in the Street” that is a father and son story.

The 17-song set list that spanned over 90 minutes, he raced through the most of the songs on “Bridges” plus the massive hits from his first album, “Only Human” – “You Are the Reason” and “Dancing On My Own” plus, the Maroon Five hit, “This Love.”

He had the personal and intimate “Crying Corner” where he performed four songs with string accompaniment with an acoustic guitar and piano then took the show several notches higher with his version of the Maroon Five classic.

Scott repeatedly engaged the crowd who gave as good as they got. And when Scott performed “Heaven” with Filipino heartthrob Darren Espanto in the penultimate song of the evening, the crowd got to their feet.

“’You Are the Reason’ is the song that allowed me to introduce myself to audiences all over the world,” he said. “And the Philippine audience is one reason why I am able to do this and spread messages of positivity and love.’”