Banning K-dramas a petty move, says Bela Padilla

Actress Bela Padilla has weighed in on the recent statement of Senator Jinggoy Estrada on banning shows from South Korea in the Philippines.

Padilla took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

“To ban certain programs because [they are] doing better than us is such a petty move. Be happy for others and learn from their success,” she tweeted.

“Kaya siguro tayo hindi masyadong umaasenso, pinupuna kasi natin ang mga taong masaya. Nakakahiya.”

Pinapanuod ng mga Pilipino ang kdrama kasi ginagastusan at mataas ang production value ng mga palabas nila. I’m currently in South Korea shooting a Filipino film and the difference of how they work is inspiring. I’m saddened as a filmmaker in the Philippines that we don’t- — Bela “mapanakit” Padilla (@padillabela) October 21, 2022

Padilla’s statement came after Estrada admitted that banning foreign shows crossed his mind due to its effects on Filipino viewers during the budget deliberation of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

He later on clarified his statement after receiving flak from netizens, explaining that it only stemmed from his frustration seeing how Filipinos allowed “our own to deteriorate” because of lack of support.

Padilla said Korean dramas and films are being recognized around the world because they are well supported and have high production values.

The actress shared that she is currently in South Korea, seeing firsthand how Koreans work.

“I’m saddened as a filmmaker in the Philippines that we don’t get the same support, funding or help from our government. Even the production costs, working hours, talent fees of writers, directors and everybody involved in making a film is too far for us to even compare,” she continued.

Padilla firmly believed that if filmmakers in the Philippines received the same respect and support, they could create world-class content, too.

Padilla is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the issue. Parkoya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda Jr. and comedienne Pokwang have aired their sentiments, as well.

