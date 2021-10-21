The list of Kapamilya artists being featured at Times Square keeps on growing as singer Ylona Garcia became the latest to get a digital billboard in the famous landmark in New York City.

Garcia took to Instagram to share that she has been featured as part of Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program.

The singer-actress appeared to be in shock, seeing her face on the giant screen along Times Square.

“IS THIS REALLY ME ?!?!! IS THIS FOR REAL @spotify ?? IS THIS FOR REAL TIME SQUARE ?? IS THIS FOR REAL NYC ???” she said.

Garcia thanked the music platform Spotify for making it happen: “THANK YOU VV MUCH @spotify FOR THE AMAZING OPPORTUNITY OF FEATURING ME IN THE EQUAL GLOBAL FLAGSHIP PLAYLIST.”



Actress-singer Nadine Lustre also made it to NYC as part of the EQUAL Music Program in April.

Actress Yam Concepcion and King of Talk Boy Abunda also had billboards at Times Square, endorsing a fashion brand.

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also featured in the famous location alongside SB19 in an ad campaign of a soda brand.

Last September, Garcia released her new single, “Don’t Go Changing,” a pop ballad about parting ways with a loved one.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also premiered the music video for the track, which was produced by Jonas Jeberg and Marcus Lomax.

“Don’t Go Changing” is part of “Head In The Clouds III,” the latest collaborative album from artists of 88rising, a US-based media company championing Asian and Asian-American talent.

Garcia, 19, rose to fame in 2015 after finishing as a runner-up in that year’s “Pinoy Big Brother.” She went on to star in a number of ABS-CBN dramas, aside from pursuing a music career.

