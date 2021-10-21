Photo from Yassi Pressman's Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman has her own idea of a soulmate following her upcoming heartbreaking film “More Than Blue” with actor JC Santos.

In a virtual media conference, Pressman, who plays Cream in the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean movie, described a soulmate as someone she is comfortable opening herself to.

“Ako, personally, 'yung taong wala akong pinagtataguan ng kahit na ano. That means you are fully comfortable with them. Doon ko feeling na 'yung soulmate ko, kilalang-kilala ako ng buong pagkatao,” the actress said.

According to Pressman, it does not matter how long she knows the person as long as she sees him as fun to be with, in good and bad times.

“Minsan 'yung mga tao na kahit saglit mo lang nakasama, feeling mo buong buo mo nang naibigay 'yung puso mo sa kanila. Somebody you can laugh with. Somebody you can talk to. 'Yung kasama mo kumain, kasama mo sa saya, kasama mo sa lungkot,” she quipped.

Pressman also talked about the sacrifices she made for love before, zeroing in on the time she lost for family and other opportunities.

However, she stressed that she does not have any regrets since the experience taught her several lessons.

“Syempre marami rin po akong nagawa for love. Sobra nga minsan, naisip ko masyado ata. Time, time that you lose for your family. Time that you lose for other opportunities. Lahat naman tayo gusto natin may mapuntahan lahat ng sacrifices natin from our past loves kasi 'yun po ang iniisip natin na pang-forever na,” she said.

“Hindi mo rin siya maiisip na sayang kasi it brought you to a certain point in your life that changed your mindset or may lesson kang natutunan. So for me, 'yung mga tiis and sacrifices na 'yun ay worth it pa rin,” she added.

Viva Films released on Monday the first trailer of “More Than Blue.” As in the 2009 original, the Philippine adaptation centers on the relationship of Cream (Pressman) and K (Santos), orphans who decide to share a home and care for each other.

Despite growing in love, K distances himself from Cream, upon learning he has terminal cancer. He instead encourages Cream to find happiness and love in someone else.

Joining Pressman and Santos in the local version are Diego Loyzaga and Ariella Arida.

Directed by Nuel Naval, “More Than Blue” will be available to stream on Vivamax starting November 19.

