MANILA — Screen veteran and OPM icon Sharon Cuneta delighted Kapamilya fans on Thursday, as she posed wearing the official ABS-CBN Christmas ID shirt, revealing its logo and design.

An all-smiles Cuneta showcased the shirt in an Instagram post, indicating she has already filmed her part in the highly anticipated music video.

“Today,” she wrote in the caption, sharing the tagline of this year’s Christmas ID: “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.”

Aside from the confirmation of Cuneta’s participation in the Kapamilya tradition, her followers also had enthusiastic comments on her noticeably slimmer figure.

Last weekend, “Pinoy Big Brother” host Toni Gonzaga posted a selfie with the same shirt, but much of it was obscured.

Around the same time, a behind-the-scenes clip of Vice Ganda filming his part with a live audience during his recent US concert, notably with a snippet of the theme song audible, circulated online.

ABS-CBN then released on Monday, October 18, the first teaser for “Andito Tayo Sa Isa’t Isa,” hinting at its nearing release.

The annual holiday station IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.

