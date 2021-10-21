'PBB' housemate Madam Inutz releases Christmas carol

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Less than a week after she made a big splash as one of the celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10, viral online seller Daisy Lopez, popularly known as Madam Inutz, released a Christmas music video "Sangkap ng Pasko."

The carol embodies Madam Inutz’s “hard knocks” life and how she copes with the love and support of her family. Particularly poignant is the video showing her and her mother who’s bedridden now for five years.

Composed by Ryan Soto with music direction by Edrex Sanchez, “Sangkap ng Pasko” was recorded by Madam Inutz before she entered the "PBB" house. It’s a follow-up to her debut single “Inutil” released on her YouTube platform.

“Promise, iiyak kayo sa song na ito. Sobrang mata-touch ang mga Pinoy," Lopez’s manager Wilbert Tolentino told ABS-CBN News. “Makakare-relate sila na ang sangkap o ingredient ng Pasko ay ang pagmamahal ng pamilya, no matter what they're going through.”

Madam Inutz recently struck an emotional chord with viewers at a recent "PBB" episode where she was surprised by a letter from her family that came with a symbol of her love for her ailing mother -- an adult diaper.

“Alam namin 'di mo kami susukuan," a crying Madam Inutz read her sister’s letter.

She later told her co-housemates of her mission, no matter the cost. “Basta 'pag family, never ako napagod, kahit na sabihing ang bigat ng sakripisyo. Iisa lang kasi ang magulang, dapat tulungan. Mag-isa ko siyang pinapagamot, tinataguyod.”

Madam Inutz rose to social media fame for her inimitable style of live online selling, combining cuss words with humor and sexy dancing that clicked with netizens. It was the former OFW’s way to raise money when finances dried up during the pandemic.

Madam Inutz surprised with new house. Photo courtesy of Wilbert Tolentino

Shortly before she entered the "PBB" bubble last October 6, Madam Inutz also got an unexpected present from Tolentino -- a raw 88-sq.m. house and lot in Bulacan with a 55 sq.m. floor area.

“Dream ko talaga ito," said Madam Inutz who was reduced to tears as she was escorted into the house.

“Huwag ka na umiyak. Deserved mo ‘yan, deserved mo ito,” said Tolentino who shared the moment on his social media platform.

According to Tolentino, it was also a “motivational gift for Madam Inutz so that she will focus on her work and push herself to do her best inside the 'PBB' house.”

The other celebrity housemates in the ongoing "PBB" edition are Alexa Ilacad, Brenda Mage, Eian Rances, John Adajar, Karen Bordador, KD Estrada, Samantha Bernardo, Shanaia Gomez, TJ Valderrama and Kyle Echarri. Also in the celebrity line-up are Albie Casino, Benediz Ramos, Chie Filomeno, and Jordan Andrews.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.