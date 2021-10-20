LOOK: Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez’s prenup pictorial

MANILA—Celebrity couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez shared on Wednesday photos from their prenuptial shoot, indicating a nearing wedding date.

On Instagram, Abellana and Rodriguez posted snaps showing them all smiles in formal wear outdoors.

They credited the team of in-demand wedding photographer Pat Dy for the pictorial.

“Who knew prenup shoots would be this much fun? Well, with this dream team, it just is!” Rodriguez wrote.

“Finally, a prenup shoot,” Abellana said.

Abellana and Rodriguez, who have been together since 2014 and got engaged in March, have yet to reveal the date of their wedding.