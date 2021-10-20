Home > Entertainment LOOK: Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez’s prenup pictorial ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2021 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA—Celebrity couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez shared on Wednesday photos from their prenuptial shoot, indicating a nearing wedding date. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Abellana (@carlaangeline) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Rodriguez (@akosimangtomas) On Instagram, Abellana and Rodriguez posted snaps showing them all smiles in formal wear outdoors. They credited the team of in-demand wedding photographer Pat Dy for the pictorial. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) “Who knew prenup shoots would be this much fun? Well, with this dream team, it just is!” Rodriguez wrote. “Finally, a prenup shoot,” Abellana said. Abellana and Rodriguez, who have been together since 2014 and got engaged in March, have yet to reveal the date of their wedding. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chissai Bautista (@chissai) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chissai Bautista (@chissai) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chissai Bautista (@chissai) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chissai Bautista (@chissai) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez Read More: Carla Abellana Tom Rodriguez /overseas/10/21/21/singapore-says-healthcare-system-risks-being-overwhelmed-as-virus-surges/video/business/10/20/21/ph-shares-up-for-5th-straight-session/video/news/10/20/21/ph-raises-daily-vaccination-target-to-15-million/video/news/10/20/21/senators-budget-chief-agree-on-need-to-control-ps-dbms-operations/news/10/20/21/duterte-nagpasalamat-sa-mga-tumulong-sa-pilipinas-kontra-covid-19