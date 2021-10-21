LOOK: Anne Curtis wows with figure in daring snaps

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis surprised her followers on Thursday with daring snaps showing her fit figure, drawing comments commending her commitment to getting back in shape after her pregnancy.

On Instagram, the “It’s Showtime” host shared photos of her wearing a partly opened cardigan, with apparently no top underneath.

“Free the nip,” her close friend, actress Isabelle Daza, teased.

“Sexy naman!” Curtis’ sister-in-law, actress Solenn Heussaff, commented.

Actress Angel Locsin, meanwhile, compared Curtis to Hollywood star Liv Tyler.

“Paano ba maging ganito? May workshop ba, sali sana ako,” actress Iza Calzado quipped.

Several of Curtis’ followers also noted her defined abs, with many saying her fitness routine has paid off.

Over the past year, Curtis has been chronicling her progress, notably wearing workout gear from her own apparel brand.

Curtis, 36, gave birth to her first child, Dahlia, in March 2020, and has been on hiatus from showbiz for nearly two years.