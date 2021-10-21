Kim Seon-ho at the virtual press conference for 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha,' August 24, 2021. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The alleged former girlfriend of Kim Seon-ho has said she received an apology from him, after her abortion claims rattled the South Korean actor's career, news agency Yonhap reported Thursday.

The anonymous person claiming to be Kim's ex-girlfriend reportedly published on Wednesday a follow-up to her post in an online community, where she bared the actor's apology and said there was a "misunderstanding" between them.

"I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstanding between us," she said without specifying the "misunderstanding," as per the Yonhap report.

The alleged ex-girlfriend apologized for the "unintentional damage" she had caused to "many people."

"There was a time when we truly loved each other, and I don't feel good watching him collapse in a single moment due to my extreme writing," she said of Kim, adding that she no longer wants to see untrue stories about their relationship.

Last Sunday, the anonymous person claimed she previously dated an actor who pressured her into getting an abortion on the false promise of marriage, which many later speculated was Kim.

The 35-year-old actor on Wednesday admitted to being the subject of the rumor and apologized for his "carelessness and inconsiderate actions."

The controversy has hurt the actor's career, with Kim getting removed from the popular variety show "2 Days & 1 Night."

Companies endorsed by Kim, such as Domino's Pizza, also took down his commercials and images from their social media accounts.

Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported that Kim was also dropped from two films that he was supposed to act in.

Kim started as a theater actor before making his TV debut in 2017 in the series "Good Manager." He rose to prominence in 2020 after starring in "Start-Up."

The actor's latest project, the hit drama "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," aired its finale last Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO