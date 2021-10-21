Joshua Garcia now has 4 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia now has over 4 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

On Wednesday night, Garcia thanked his fans for his latest social media milestone.

"Thank you to all my followers! Happy 4 million everyone, I love you all," Garcia wrote.

Garcia started his showbiz career in 2014 when he joined ABS-CBN's hit reality show "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."

After his "PBB" stint, Garcia appeared in various TV shows and films.

Currently, Garcia is set to star in the series “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon.

It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

Aside from "Viral Scandal," it was recently announced that Garcia will be part of the much-awaited project “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

Garcia will play the male lead in the series -- Brian Samonte Robles, a police officer.

Related video:

Watch more on iWantTFC