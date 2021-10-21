Home  >  Entertainment

Hashtags reunite at Nikko Natividad's bachelor's party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2021 11:27 AM | Updated as of Oct 21 2021 12:05 PM

MANILA -- Nikko Natividad and his fellow Hashtags members were reunited at his bachelor's party.

Natividad, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Cielo Eusebio, posted clips and photos from his bachelor party on Instagram.

Among the Hashtags members who attended the gathering were Kid Yambao, Tom Doromal, Wilbert Ross, Jimboy Martin, Vitto Marquez and Zeus Collins.

In one of his posts, Natividad shared a photo of Collins who dressed as a woman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Ito ang resulta kapag tinipid ka ng mga kaibigan mo sa STAG PARTY," Natividad wrote.

Last August, Natividad shared his engagement with Eusebio through a vlog.

