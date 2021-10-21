'Dune' is first movie to open in PH cinemas on Nov. 10

A scene from 'Dune.' Handout

MANILA – The highly-anticipated science fiction movie “Dune” is set to exclusively open in Philippine theaters on November 10 -- the first theatrical release in the country after cinemas have been closed for over 18 months due to the pandemic.

The big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel stars Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, David Bautista and many more.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villenueve, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence -- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential -- only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature -- the true main character of Dune,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

“Frank Herbert’s view of nature was absolutely mesmerizing — all those beautiful ecosystems he created. His exploration of the impact and chaos caused by colonialism was a portrait of the 20th century that is still relevant today. And through all of this was a young man struggling with his identity, trying to find his way in the world, as I was doing myself. The way Paul discovers his identity through another culture was, for me, amazing,” he added.

“Dune” will be distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company.