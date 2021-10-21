Charlie Dizon wows Joshua Garcia on ‘Viral Scandal’

Photo from Charlie Dizon's Instagram account

Award-winning actress Charlie Dizon received praise from Joshua Garcia as they teamed up for the first time for the upcoming series “Viral Scandal.”

During the virtual media conference, Garcia described Dizon as a good actress and friend on and off the camera.

“Wala ako masabi kay Charlie. Napakagaling. Napakaganda. Nagagawa niya nang maayos yung trabaho niya. Okay siya sa behind the camera, okay maging kaibigan at maging pamilya,” the actor said.

Dizon also showered Garcia with praise.

“Very gentleman at talagang tinutulungan ako sa mga eksena. Actually parehas sila ni Jameson [Blake] na very sweet sa'kin and gentleman. Kaya masasabi kong, sinuwerte ako sa mga ka-partner ko,” Dizon quipped.

The breakout star also admitted she felt nervous when she read the script and learned the cast of the series.

“Aaminin ko pong sobrang kinabahan po ako talaga lalo na sa materyal din tsaka nung nalaman ko yung makakasamang cast. Pero nung nandito na po kami at nakapag-start na kami mag-work, sobrang saya po na nag-jibe agad lahat,” she said.

It was also a challenge for the actress to portray Rica, who will be the center of the story, explaining that she never experienced what her character underwent in the series.

According to Dizon, she visited her acting coach from the movie “Fangirl” to guide her on how she will portray the new role.

“Naging mahirap po talaga. As in every day po nahihirapan pa rin po ako talaga. Yung mga pinagdaanan po ni Rica, hindi po katulad sa mga pinagdaanan ko as Charlie,” Dizon revealed.

“Minsan nahihirapan po ako humugot pero bago ako mag-start sa show, pinaghandaan ko nga po talaga. Hinimay ko yung character. Bumalik po ako sa acting coach ko sa Fangirl.”

Garcia also felt nervous at the start of the shooting, recalling how anxious he was when they were filming the first scene.

Meanwhile, the actress also shrugged off the pressure to follow her acting from her past projects, stressing that she does not think of herself as a star.

“Hindi ko na lang po iniisip yun kasi kada project ko naman po talagang pinaghahandaan ko. Talagang iniisip kong kailangan galingan kasi hindi ko alam kung kailan ulit darating yung opportunity,” she said.

“Yun po yung naiisip kong pressure, na kailangan maibigay ko ng tama kasi ayoko talaga na may pagsisisihan sa huli.”

Based on the official trailer released Tuesday, “Viral Scandal” appears to be following the story of Rica (Dizon) who will be caught in a sensitive viral video.

Members of the series were quick to mention that aside from the scandal itself, the upcoming show will dig deeper into several issues which they hope will resonate with Filipino viewers.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” will also feature Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, Maxene Magalona, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

It will start airing on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

