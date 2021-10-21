Andi Eigenmann pays tribute to mom Jaclyn Jose on her birthday

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann paid tribute to her mom Jaclyn Jose as the screen veteran turns another year older.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Eigenmann said: "We all may have different priorities and beliefs as parents raising our children, but the most important gift we can give to our children is to love, and love them with all our hearts.”

Saying she learned that from Jose, Eigenmann is certain she will never go wrong with that.

“Maraming salamat sa walang sawang pagmamahal at pag-alaga sa amin. Wala ako rito kung hindi dahil sa iyong pagmamahal at suporta. Mahal na mahal ka namin,” she said.

“'Wag kalimutan, ibigay naman ang pagmamahal sa iyong sarili. We will see you soon,” she added.

Eigenmann is Jose’s daughter with the late actor Mark Gil.

In a previous interview, Jose said she is in awe of her daughter’s “superwoman” power as a mother of three.

“Siyempre sa akin nagmana," she said, laughing. "We have to be tough, lalo na sa panahong ito. I support her 100 per cent. Bilib ako sa tapang niya on how to handle things, kung paano niya harapin at mahalin ang buhay ng masaya. Nasasaktan at nagagalit din siya pero very positive pa rin siya! Eto ang buhay niya -- she’s very happy!”