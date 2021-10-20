AJ Raval, through a TikTok video, apologizes to Kylie Padilla for sharing a post from the latter’s husband Aljur Abrenica accusing her of cheating on him. Raval is known to be currently dating Abrenica. TikTok: @ajravsss/ Instagram: @theproudrad

MANILA — Showbiz newcomer AJ Raval publicly apologized to actress Kylie Padilla on Wednesday for sharing a statement from the latter’s estranged husband, Aljur Abrenica, accusing her of infidelity during their marriage.

Raval made the apology through a TikTok video, where she also opened up about the controversy’s toll on her mental health and her family, and announced her plan to step back from social media to focus on herself.

In the selfie video, Raval said: “Tungkol ‘to sa statement ni AJ (Abrenica) na shinare ko. Gusto ko lang i-explain kung bakit ko shinare. Hindi naman sa nakisawsaw ako sa issue nila. Shinare ko ‘yun kasi I’m trying to protect myself and my family also.

“People are accusing me sa isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginagawa. Tinatawag nila akong ‘kabit,;’ tinatawag nila akong ‘homewrecker,’ which is hindi naman totoo. Wala akong sinirang pamilya, never akong maninira ng pamilya.”

Raval candidly revealed early this month that she and Abrenica are dating, stirring speculation that she was a factor in Abrenica and Padilla’s separation.

A week prior, photos of Abrenica and Raval together had gone viral, prompting Padilla to clarify that she and Abrenica have “mutually agreed to date other people.”

Responding to backlash about her romantic ties with Abrenica, Raval meanwhile emphasized that she was never the third party that led to Abrenica and Padilla’s separation.

“Pati family ko nadadamay na, ‘yung parents ko,” Raval said on Wednesday. “Well, noong una, tinatanggap ko pa ‘yung mga sinasabi sa akin ng mga tao. Pero ngayon na nadadamay na family ko, sobrang affected ako. ‘Yung nanay ko, nakikta kong umiiyak. Naapektuhan ako du’n.”

Referring to the marital woes of Abrenica and Padilla, Raval went on: “Well, to be honest, wala talaga akong pakialam sa issue nila before. Narinig ko na ‘yun but never ako naglabas ng kahit anong statement du’n, kasi wala talaga akong right magsalita tungkol sa issue na ‘yun. Sila lang dalawa ang puwede magsalita du’n.”

She then brought up Abrenica’s scathing statement insinuating Padilla had cheated on him, in the process “wrecking” their family.

Abrenica and Padilla got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Pertaining to Abrenica’s post, Raval said, “Shinare ko lang ‘yun dala ng emosyon, kasi I’m hurting.”

She apologized to those involved, specifically mentioning Padilla, for the “immature” action which she said was spurred by the instinct to “protect” herself.

“I’m really sorry sa lahat ng mga naapektuhan. Sa mga nagalit, I’m really sorry. And also kay Kylie, I’m sorry kung shinare ko ‘yung statement na ‘yun. It’s not my intention to hurt anybody. I was just trying to protect myself,” she explained.

“Iyon nga lang, mali ‘yung way ko. Pero na-realize ko rin na baka tama kayo, I’m too immature and I need to grow. I’m really sorry sa lahat ng naapektuhan at sa lahat po ng nagalit. Pasensya na po at sana mapatawad niyo ako,” Raval added.

Raval also addressed her followers who have expressed their support for her in recent weeks.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa mga nagmamahal sa akin, sa mga sumusuporta. Nababasa ko ‘yung mga message niyo. Naa-appreciate ko kayong lahat. Thank you,” she said.

The former “Ang Probinsyano” actress concluded her message by announcing she will go on break from social media, to protect her mental health.

As of writing, Raval’s Instagram page no longer had visible posts, while her TikTok account

“Ayoko na, gusto ko na lang po ng peace,” she said. “Sana matapos na ‘to kasi bugbog na talaga ‘yung mental health ko. Hindi ko na kaya. Mag-so-social media detox muna ako siguro. Next year na ako babalik sa social media.”

