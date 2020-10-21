WATCH: 4th Impact covers 'Dynamite,' 'Ice Cream'

MANILA – 4th Impact is here to remind their followers that they can sing and belt out just any song -- and a BTS track isn’t an exception.

Admitting they are fans of the South Korean boy band, the all-Filipino girl group did a cover of BTS’ newest hit “Dynamite” which they uploaded on their YouTube channel.

“We love BTS so much and so 4TH IMPACT had a great time arranging it,” they wrote in the description of their video.

“We are so happy because this is our first time to be doing a song cover accompanied by a live band in our channel so hope you appreciate this, it’s something special for us,” the group added.

Now with over 131,000 views and with more than a thousand comments, 4th Impact’s cover of left netizens in awe, with most of them saying they love how good they sound.

Earlier this month, they also did a cover of Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream.”

“We had a lot of fun filming this video, and being a KPOP for a day! While we are in the process of making our original music, enjoy our covers and vlogs here in our channel. Hope this video will bring JOY to everyone,” they said.

4th Impact is composed of Filipino sisters Mylene, Irene, Clina and Almira.

The group finished fifth on “The X Factor UK” in 2015. Following their stint in that competition, they have amassed a sizable following that allowed them to embark on tours and hold shows abroad.

Prior to gaining worldwide recognition through “The X Factor UK,” 4th Impact performed in other singing competitions. They won a contest on ABS-CBN’s noontime show "It’s Showtime" back in 2012 as The Gollayan Sisters.

Two years later, they joined the South Korean talent show "Superstar K6" under the name MICA. The group is used to wiping their slate clean, reinventing themselves, and starting fresh.

