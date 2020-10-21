Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' records over 160 million views on YouTube

MANILA – The music video of Sarah Geronimo’s "Tala" has reached another milestone on YouTube.

The video, released nearly four years ago, achieved a rare local feat on Wednesday as it recorded more than 160 million views.

Since passing the 141-million mark, "Tala" has been hailed as the most viewed OPM music video on the streaming site.

“Yass QUEEN. Asia’s Pop Star Royalty's TALA Music Video hits 160 MILLION VIEWS! Congratulations SARAH GERONIMO and Popsters,” said Viva Artists Agency in a post across its social media platforms.

"Tala" was already a hit when it first debuted in 2016, winning a pair of awards for song and music video of the year.

The love song was composed by Nica del Rosario, who was also the genius behind Geronimo’s other songs including “Ikot-Ikot,” “Tayo,” and “Minamahal.”

Georcelle Dapat-Sy of G-Force fame came up with the choreography filled with fun moves that the routine spawned thousands of covers

Watch more in iWantTFC

Four years since it was released as a single, there was a time when it was nearly impossible not to hear “Tala” or see someone dancing to it anywhere.

From drag performances and TikTok challenges to Christmas parties and K-pop concerts, more and more people and celebrities have been bitten by the "Tala" fever.

While Geronimo wanted “Tala” to become a dance craze, she never really expected that it would become an ubiquitous fad in the latter part of 2019.

“Ang galing eh. I would say hindi siya naging expectation. Parang I was hoping na maging dance craze itong 'Tala.' …We released it 2016. We did the music video. Pumatok lang siya last year po, 2018-2019. So sabi ko, wow, power of manifestation. Nagkatotoo,” she said in a past interview with ABS-CBN News.

But for Geronimo, this isn’t just her win. She considers it a feat for the OPM industry.

“I would always sing it, perform it. Of course, sino pa ba 'yung magmamahal ng musika ko kung hindi ako din? [Sino pa ang magmamahal] ng sarili nating musika? Hindi ba tayo-tayo din po?” she said.

"Tala" was part of the pop superstar’s album "The Great Unknown."

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC