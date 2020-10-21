Nyoy Volante releases new song 'I Wanna Kiss You'

MANILA — Singer Nyoy Volante has released a new single entitled "I Wanna Kiss You."

In an interview with Star Magic's "News 'To Yan," Volante said he recorded the song he wrote during the lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Medyo matagal na sa baul kasi the thing is for the longest time since na busy ako with 'Showtime,' I'm doing 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' and 'yung teleserye na pinasok ko in the span of five to six years, medyo hindi ako masyado nakapag-record. But I continued writing. I was writing but naka-store lang somewhere. And then because of itong lockdown I was able to record those songs. So nakakadalawa na ako. 'Yung una nga 'yung 'Awit Ko'; and now ito 'yung 'I Wanna Kiss You,'" Volante said.

Volante, who has dubbed as King of Philippine Acoustic Pop, released "I Wanna Kiss You" last Friday, October 9, on various streaming platforms.



Last July, Volante released the official music video of his song "Awit Ko Na Naisulat Dahil Sa Kagandahan Mo" on his YouTube page.

Volante is also part of “ASAP Natin 'To,” which last Sunday aired live for the first time from the studio since ABS-CBN closed a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network for its free TV return via A2Z channel.

Related videos: