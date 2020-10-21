Nash Aguas, Mika dela Cruz mark second anniversary

MANILA -- Actor Nash Aguas and his girlfriend, actress Mika dela Cruz, marked their second anniversary as a couple.

Aguas took to Instagram on Tuesday to greet his girlfriend on their special day as he posted their sweet photo.



"To more goals and adventures," Aguas wrote in the caption of his post.

For her part, dela Cruz also also took to Instagram to share her short but sweet message for Aguas.

According to Aguas, they became a couple on October 20, 2018 after he pursued her for one year. Dela Cruz is Aguas's childhood crush.

"'Yung iyak ko po noon [noong sinagot ako] parang pang-'TV Patrol,'" he recalled.

"Kasi ang istorya noon, noong bata po ako crush na crush ko siya. Siya (Mika), sobrang takot sa ate niya kaya tinatarayan niya ako. So dumating ang point na napagod ako."

The two were once part of the now-defunct kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

Aguas was part of the ABS-CBN series "A Soldier's Heart," which ended its run last month.

