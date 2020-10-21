Moira dela Torre reveals she was diagnosed with PCOS

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre is taking her time when it comes to having a baby with husband Jason Marvin Hernandez.

“Gusto ko po mag-baby siguro next year or in two years. So I'm working on it now," the singer said in a digital press conference last Monday.

Dela Torre revealed that she is now on a special diet after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age.

"I hope I can get pregnant naturally and hindi mahirap. Kasi iba po ‘yung polycystic ovary. I also learned recently that factor po siya kung bakit ako may depression, kung bakit ako may anxiety. Kasi nag-a-add up po talaga siya. That’s why I think women with polycystic ovaries need awareness," dela Torre said.

"Marami naman pong may PCOS na nabubuntis, 'yung iba walang complications, 'yung iba mabilis magkaroon ng diabetes. Iba-iba po. Now, I'm currently learning to listen to my body so that I can give it what it needs," she added.

Dela Torre and Hernandez tied the knot on January 15 last year in a garden wedding in Tagaytay.

Meanwhile, dela Torre also expressed her gratitude for being a Kapamilya.

“I’m very, very grateful for the stage that I have now and still being part of ABS-CBN. It really feels less like work and more of a family. I think, that’s what all we need now, we need a family to fall back on and I’m very grateful that I’m in ABS-CBN,” she said.

Last Sunday, dela Torre turned emotional on "ASAP Natin 'To" after she was presented multiplatinum certifications for her albums.

After performing “Tagpuan” and “Malaya” with Zsa Zsa Padilla and Nina, ABS-CBN Star Music’s Jonathan Manalo went up on stage to hand dela Torre her recognitions.

“First, this is the eight-time platinum award for your album ‘Malaya.’ I have here also a two-time platinum award for your single ‘Ikaw at Ako,’ and platinum award for your current album ‘Patawad,’” Manalo said.

“That is a total of 11 platinum awards. That makes you the female OPM artist with the most number of digital platinum certifications. Your ABS-CBN Music family is so proud of you,” he added.

