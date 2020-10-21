Kris Aquino reveals possibility of appearing in 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel

MANILA -- Kris Aquino on Tuesday revealed the possibility of her return as Princess Intan in "China Rich Girlfriend," the sequel of the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie.

It was one of the things brought up by Aquino during a media huddle for her endorsement of the e-commerce platform Shopee, after being asked by ABS-CBN News about her recent conversations with "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan.

Kwan earlier said he sought Aquino's advice for some of the characters in his new book, "Sex and Vanity."

"I asked him (Kwan) because the opening of 'China Rich Girlfriend' is the wedding. And then I was asking him, 'Am I going to be at the wedding? Is Princess Intan invited in the wedding?'" she recalled.

"And he said, 'Of course! Because you're the one who gave her (lead character Rachel Chu, portrayed by Constance Wu) the validation in 'Crazy Rich Asians.' So I said, 'Oh my gosh, I hope it happens,'" she added.

Since her brief appearance as Princess Intan in "Crazy Rich Asians" back in 2018, Aquino and Kwan have become close, with the host and actress referring to him as "one of my consistent WhatsApp friends."

Kwan sought Aquino's recommendations for the two Filipino characters in his "Sex and Vanity" book, and even had one named after the host and actress.

"He said that, 'I would imagine that was when your mom went to school.' And I said, 'My mom when to St. Scholastica, then she went to Assumption, and then she went to school in the States. And then he used the schools in the States where my mom went. Because my mom went to this school in Philadelphia where Princess Grace of Monaco actually went, so that's included in the book," she said.

Aquino went on: "The sisters who are there [in the book], they have a cousin named Kris who owns the biggest talent agency in the Philippines. And then they were telling the girl that she could be a model, and that Kris is me. And I said, 'Thanks, Kevin!"