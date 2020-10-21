How exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia manage to stay friends

MANILA – It’s not all the time that exes get to be in good terms after a break up.

But in Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia’s case, they have managed to keep their friendship intact despite their controversial split in mid-2019.

In an article by PUSH, Barretto explained how they are able to keep their current set-up months since they parted ways.

“Siguro it’s just important na kayong dalawa willing to save the friendship. Kasi kung isa lang sa inyo 'yung may gusto no’n, hindi talaga mase-save 'yung friendship. Pero kung from both ends naman, eh, nagpapakita ng effort na ma-save 'yung friendship, magiging maayos kayo,” she said.

Barretto said it is also good for the two of them that they do not have any baggage from the past as they both move forward with their lives.

“Maganda 'yon di ba? While you’re moving forward with your life, alam mong lahat ng nandoon sa past mo, maayos ang naging ending. So masaya ako at natutuwa ako na naging maayos naman 'yung ending naming dalawa at lumabas kami ng breakup namin nang mas mature at mas mabuting tao,” she said.

When asked if she is still open to the slightest possibility of them getting back together, she said: “I think we’re both just really moving forward with our lives already. Hindi na kami parehong talagang eager to go back to the past.”

At this point, Barretto made it clear that they are just friends.

“Parehong klaro sa aming dalawa na we’re friends now and we’re going to move forward, but nonetheless I wish him best and I hope that whoever he ends up with sana ay talagang mahalin siya at alagaan siya nang mabuti,” she said.

“But as for me, I’m really moving forward and I’m very, very happy so there’s no need to go back,” she added.

Meanwhile, Barretto shared the things she misses the most about working with Garcia.

“Well, first I think, mami-miss ko 'yung makatrabaho ang isang mahusay na aktor. He’s a very good actor, so ayun. Pangalawa, 'yung pagiging talagang maalaga niya sa set, sa akin,” she said.

“And siguro, pangatlo, 'yung friendship namin dahil maganda ang pagkakaibigan namin na hanggang ngayon naman ay magkaibigan pa rin kami.”

Now that Garcia is into vlogging as well, is she willing to appear on his channel?

“Actually napag-usapan na namin 'yan eh. Gusto niya akong mag-guest sa vlog niya. Gusto niyang mag-collaborate kami sa vlog niya pero adventure daw, adventure 'yung gusto niya,” she said.