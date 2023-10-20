WATCH: Trailer for Matteo Guidicelli's movie 'Penduko'

MANILA -- The trailer for the action-adventure movie "Penduko" starring Matteo Guidicelli has been released.



Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, the film also stars Albert Martinez, John Arcilla, Kylie Versoza, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Candy Pangilinan, Andrea del Rosario, Marissa Sanchez, Arron Villaflor, Annika Co, Phoebe Walker, Zombie Tugue, JC Tiuseco, TJ Valderrama, Gene Padilla

Also part of the fantasy project are Andrea Babierra, Joe Vargas, Tyro Daylusan, Migo Valid, Mimi Marquez, Kamille Filoteo, Jobelyn Manuel, Rabin Angeles, Martin Venegas, Kurt delos Reyes, Charles Law, Keagan de Jesus, Michael Keith, VJ Vera, Rolando Inocencio and Khey Dalit.

It was in October 2019 when it was announced that Guidicelli will be playing Pedro Penduko, replacing James Reid.

"Sobrang overwhelming kasi we all know Pedro Penduko is a big, big name in Philippine cinema and Philippine culture kumbaga. So it's such an honor to hopefully carry it out with justice and with credibility," Reid said in an interview at the time.



On Instagram, Guidicelli also shared the trailer to his fans and followers.

"Penduko" is one of the 10 official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.