It seems that Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino are in good terms again after the politician shared photos of him, Aquino and Kim Chiu together.

Mark Leviste with Kris Aquino and Kim Chiu. Screen grab: Instagram/@markleviste

In a social media post on Wednesday, Aquino thanked Chiu for visiting her in the United States.





According to her, it was Leviste who coordinated Chiu's visit.

"We’ve both learned from our mistakes…with God’s help sana tuloy tuloy na yung harmonious and supportive relationship namin. Thank you Bimb for helping us realize all the things we needed to repair in order to strengthen our commitment," Aquino also wrote.

In the comment section of Aquino's post, Chiu also left a message to her "ate"=r: "I love you so much ate so so so much. Ngayon alam ko na saan ako mag-message. Thank you so much to sir @markleviste for reaching out. Super happy ako. Happy ako to talk and see you ate after so many years. Love u ate."

Just last month, Aquino did not mince words when she “politely” requested Leviste to stop their communication lines.

Aquino shared on Instagram her direct message to Leviste, telling the politician that she does not want to stay in touch with him anymore.

She also questioned the sincerity of the love given to her as she could not understand why he is not allowing her to have peace.

It was last July when Aquino admitted that she broke up with Leviste.

