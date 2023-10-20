LIST: 'A Very Good Girl' is coming to S. Korea cinemas

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Cinema has released the list of cinemas in South Korea where "A Very Good Girl" will be screened.

The film starring Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, is also showing in Singapore starting on October 27.

The film will also have a special screening in London on October 22.





It will also be screened in Hong Kong, Malaysia (October 26), Cambodia (November 2), Italy (November 12) and coming soon in Nigeria.





The movie, which had its Hollywood premiere last October 4, is now on its third week in US cinemas. It's also being shown in Canada, Guam, Saipan, New Zealand, Australia and Middle East.

“A Very Good Girl" also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

